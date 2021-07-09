Real estate developer from Texas charged with sexual assault of teen girls vacationing with him in Laguna Beach

A 63-year-old real estate developer from Texas has been charged with sexually assaulting two 16-year-old girls vacationing with him in Laguna Beach, including raping one of the teenagers while she was unconscious, the Orange County District Attorney’s Office said Friday.

William Hutchinson, of Highland Park, Texas, is facing one felony count of rape of an unconscious person and five misdemeanor counts of sexual battery for incidents involving two 16-year-old girls, the DA’s office reported.

Prosecutors said Hutchinson brought the two 16-year-old girls on vacation to his Laguna Beach home on two different occasions in April.

“He is accused of raping one of the girls while she was unconscious and committing four acts of sexual battery against the girl,” Orange County prosecutors said in the statement. “When the victim declined to return to Laguna Beach again, Hutchinson is accused of returning to his vacation home with the other 16-year-old girl at the end of May and committing sexual battery against her during the trip.”

Hutchinson surrendered to police in Texas on Wednesday and was later released on a $30,000 bond.

The Orange County charges were filed a day after authorities in Texas filed a felony sexual assault charge against him involving a 16-year-old girl in his Dallas-area home.

An Orange County arrest warrant has been issued for Hutchinson.

Hutchinson faces a maximum sentence of eight years in state prison and 2 1/2 years in the Orange County Jail.