A 63-year-old woman died after being hit by a driver in Los Angeles, authorities with the Los Angeles Police Department announced Friday.

On Thursday around 10:35 p.m., a vehicle traveling eastbound on Manchester Boulevard collided with the woman as she was walking across the intersection at Cimarron Street, a news release said.

The driver fled the scene, traveling eastbound on Manchester Boulevard without stopping, identifying themselves, or helping the victim.

The woman died at the scene, officials said. Her identity is being withheld until her next of kin is notified of the incident.

No information regarding the suspect or the vehicle involved in the incident was released.

Los Angeles Police Department’s South Traffic Division is investigating the incident.

Anyone with information about the incident is encouraged to contact South Traffic Detective Flannery at 323-421-2561 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday through Friday. During the weekends or non-business hours, information can be submitted by calling 877-527-3247.

Anonymous tips can also be submitted by calling LA Regional Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477, visiting the LA Crime Stoppers website, or downloading the P3 Tips app.

Community members who share information that leads to the suspect’s identification, apprehension, or conviction can receive a $50,000 award thanks to the Hit-and-Run Reward Program Trust Fund.