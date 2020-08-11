630 pounds of meth, 940 pounds of marijuana seized in 3 San Diego-area busts: CBP

Federal authorities shot out the engine of a fleeing panga boat west of Oceanside on Saturday, then found more than 500 pounds of methamphetamine.(U.S. Customs and Border Patrol)

Federal border agents in San Diego thwarted three narcotic smuggling trips — one on land, two in the water — over the weekend, seizing about 630 pounds of methamphetamine and nearly a half-ton of marijuana.

On Tuesday, the U.S. Border Patrol announced it had nabbed just over 100 pounds of meth at a freeway checkpoint, and U.S. Customs and Border Protection announced the two ocean encounters, where officers found the marijuana and the balance of the meth.

In one ocean interdiction, agents said they shot out the engine of a fleeing panga boat after it rammed their vessel.

That incident started just after midnight Saturday when a team of customs agents and Coast Guard members spotted the boat off the San Diego coast, headed north, and launched a small boat to intercede.

