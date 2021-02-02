64 people arrested, 2 women rescued during anti-human trafficking operation in Riverside County: Sheriff’s Dept.

Riverside County law enforcement made 64 arrests over the course of four days during an anti-human trafficking operation, authorities announced Tuesday.

The arrests were part of Operation Reclaim and Rebuild, an annual effort by federal, state and local law enforcement agencies to combat sexual slavery and human trafficking in California. The statewide operation seeks to rescue victims and apprehend their captors, according to a Riverside County Sheriff’s Department news release.

Last year, 518 people were arrested while 87 victims, including 11 children, were recovered during the effort.

This year’s operation in Riverside County spanned four consecutive days, concluding on Jan. 28, according to a Sheriff’s Department news release. It involved the county’s Anti-Human Trafficking Task Force along with the Palm Desert, La Quinta, Lake Elsinore and Temecula special enforcement teams, and the Riverside and Murrieta police departments.

The county’s operation primarily targeted online prostitution.

Anti-human trafficking task force members had placed decoy advertisements in the classified sections of websites commonly used to solicit prostitution. The task force responded to those who replied to the ads and then made the arrests when the subjects showed up at the predetermined meeting location, according to the release.

At the same time, task force members separately negotiated agreed upon acts of prostitution based on other online regional escort advertisements. In those instances, women were directed to meet the undercover task force members posing as customers. They were then interviewed, and those who were not found to be human trafficking victims were also arrested, authorities explained.

Overall, 64 people were arrested, almost all of them on suspicion of soliciting prostitution. Two women believed to be victims of sex trafficking were rescued, officials said.

The arrestees were booked and released upon a written promise to show up to their court appearances, according to the Sheriff’s Department.

Authorities arrested Issac Mciver, 26, of Lakewood (Not Pictured) on suspicion of soliciting a minor for lewd purposes and Corey Wiggins, 20, of Moreno Valley on suspicion of supervising/aiding a person to commit prostitution.

The following were arrested during the operation on suspicion of soliciting prostitution:

Audon Aguilera-Cortez, 26, of Riverside (Not Pictured)

Ian Alexander, 51, of Long Beach

Gabriel Alvarez, 28, of Coachella

Ethan Andrews, 29, of Menifee

Daniel Arriaga-Diaz, 27, of Ontario (Not Pictured)

Douglas Ayala, 43, of Twentynine Palms

Matthew Babb, 26, of Bishop (Not Pictured)

Monte Bertoldo, 53, of Palm Springs

Kivanc Bilgin, 36, of Murrieta

Scott Borel, 42, of Murrieta

Anousack Bounyadeth, 47, of Menifee

Rutilio Brito, 33, of La Quinta

Eduardo Calderon, 32, of Los Angeles

Sergio Castaneda, 37, of San Bernardino

Wilson Chen, 33, of Lake Elsinore

Dak Chim, 37, of Rosemead

Rodolfo Cortez, 37, of Riverside

Anthony Dagnenica, 52, of Menifee

Andrew Diaz, 23, of Lake Elsinore

Michael Eder, 45, of Murrieta

Margarito Escobar-Orozco, 34, of Lake Elsinore

Bryan Gaboury, 45, of Chino

Armando Gatewood, 32, of Murrieta

Anthony Gonzales, 43, of Chino

John Hald, 50, of Hesperia

Donovan Heard, 42, of Huntington Park (Not Pictured)

Stefan Hyatt, 34, of Apple Valley

Robert Johnson, 72, of Winchester

Nathan Keys, 23, of Bellflower (Not Pictured)

Gari Leal-Vallejo, 35, of Menifee

Alberto Leon-Lopez, 26, of Vista

Florencio Lopez, 50, of Thermal

Randall Lopez, 65, of Azusa

Roberto Lopez, 47, of Bermuda Dunes

Rodrigo Macias-Leal, 21, of Cathedral City

Quincey Morton, 41, of Los Angeles

Hai Nguyen, 50, of Mission Viejo

Wesley Orta-Marcano, 26, of Menifee

Daniel Martin, 42, of Murrieta

Ricardo Pachuca, 23, of Indio

Justin Parish, 46, of Murrieta

Juan Poblano-Martinez, 48, of Thermal

Goldsborough Purnell, 62, of Palm Springs

Eliuth Ramirez, 22, of Thermal

Enrique Ramirez, 23, of Thermal

Travis Risner, 41, of Murrieta

Lenard Rodriguez, 25, of Harbor City

Guadalupe Rosales, 44, of Perris

Adam Sambrano, 39, of Indio

Francisco Scott, 38, of Coachella

Marius Simmons, 47, of Temecula

Anthony Smith, 26, of Palm Desert

Kyle Smith, 26, of Palm Desert

William Spicknall, 37, of Palm Desert

Thomas Stanford, 42, of Indio

Christopher Stiles, 26, of Moreno Valley

Christopher Teague, 23, of Aguanga

Geoffrey Torres, 53, of Lake Elsinore

Mason Tubiolo, 27, of Temecula

Manuel Vega, 44, of Thermal

Gilbert Vita, 27, of La Habra (Not Pictured)

Ivory Woodly, 21, of Lynwood (Not Pictured)

Sheriff’s officials say women and children comprise about 95% of sex trafficking victims. And an estimated one out of every six endangered runaways are likely victims of sex trafficking, according to the National Center for Missing and Exploiting Children.

“Those victimized by commercial sexual exploitation frequently have long histories of emotional, physical, and/or sexual abuse or trauma in their backgrounds,” the release read. “Sex trafficking victims are often subjected not only to severe forms of emotional, physical, and sexual abuse at the hands of their trafficker but are also frequently physically and sexually assaulted by those that solicit them for prostitution.”

Full results from the statewide operation were not immediately released, though in past years that announcement has typically come in early February.