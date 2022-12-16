A 64-year-old man was killed when a person fleeing police in Westminster ran a red light and crashed into another vehicle Friday morning.

The incident occurred around 10 a.m., near the intersection of Newland Street and Westminster Avenue when Orange County Sheriff’s Department deputies tried to pull over a Camaro for fraudulent tags.

The suspect did not stop and ran a red light at Trask Avenue, crashing into a BMW heading east, officials said.

Two people inside the BMW were taken to a local hospital. The driver, a 64-year-old man, died of his injuries, while a 54-year-old passenger is listed in critical but stable condition, Sheriff’s Department officials detailed in a tweet thread.

The suspect ran away from the scene. Deputies, along with officers from the Garden Grove and Westminster police departments, searched the area and the driver was eventually found and taken into custody. The suspect has not been identified.

Aerial video from Sky5 showed two vehicles with heavy front-end damage at the crash scene.