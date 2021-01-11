64-year-old Long Beach encampment resident killed in suspected gang-related shooting

Long Beach detectives asked the public’s help Monday for information in a suspected gang-related shooting at a homeless encampment that left a 64-year-old man dead.

Officers responded to a report of a shooting victim in the 2300 block of East 68th Street on Sunday just after 8 p.m. and found a man, later identified as Samuel Villalba, unresponsive with multiple gunshot wounds to the upper torso.

They discovered him in the encampment adjacent to the westbound lanes of the 91 Freeway, where investigators believe he lived. The Long Beach Fire Department also responded to the location and pronounced Villalba dead.

According to the Long Beach Police Department, witnesses reported seeing at least two males fleeing the scene on foot toward Cherry Avenue. Officials said while the motive remains under investigation, they’re probing the killing as a gang-related incident.

The department asked anybody with information to contact homicide detectives Donald Collier or Leticia Gamboa at 562-570-7244. Those who wish to remain anonymous can call “Crime Stoppers” at 800-222-TIPS (8477), use the “P3 Tips” mobile app or visit LACrimestoppers.org.