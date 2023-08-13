A man was found to be in possession of drugs and a handgun after authorities conducted a traffic stop in Grand Terrace. (SBSD)

A man was found to be in possession of drugs and a handgun after authorities conducted a traffic stop in Grand Terrace.

According to a release from the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department, a deputy with the Central Station conducted a “proactive vehicle check” after a record check of the car’s driver – 64-year-old Alphonzo Harrison of Grand Terrace – indicated he had a misdemeanor warrant for being a felon in possession of ammunition.

Harrison was stopped near the intersection of Mount Vernon Avenue and Canal Street just before 10 a.m. Wednesday, authorities said.

“During a search of Harrison’s vehicle, [Deputy Daniel] Price located a loaded 9mm handgun and approximately nine grams of suspected methamphetamine,” an SBSD statement said.

Harrison was arrested and charged with being a felon in possession of a firearm and possession of a controlled substance while armed with a loaded firearm.

A search warrant later served at Harrison’s Grand Terrace residence yielded more ammunition, authorities said.

He was booked into the Central Detention Center where he is being held on $130,000 bail.

Anyone with information regarding the investigation is asked to contact the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department’s Central Station at 909-387-3545.

Anonymous information can be submitted by calling the We-Tip hotline at 1-800-782-7463 or by visiting www.wetip.com