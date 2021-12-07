64-year-old man fatally struck in Wilmington hit-and-run crash

Police are searching for the driver who fatally struck a 64-year-old man in Wilmington before driving away from the scene, officials said Tuesday.

The crash occurred about 5:30 p.m. Monday near the intersection of Banning Boulevard and Anaheim Street.

The driver struck the victim as he was crossing east on Banning Boulevard in an unmarked crosswalk, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.

The driver then continued north on Banning at a high rate of speed and without stopping to help the victim or identify themselves.

The unidentified victim was taken to a hospital, where he died.

A reward of up to $50,000 is available to anyone who can provide information leading to the driver’s identity, arrest and conviction.

Anyone with information about the crash can call LAPD South Traffic Division Detective Moreno at 323-421-2500.

The crash occurred about a half-hour before a shooting near a Wilmington elementary school that left a 12-year-old boy dead and two other people critically wounded.