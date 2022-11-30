Authorities with the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department have identified a homeless veteran who was found murdered in the Los Angeles City College parking structure earlier this month and are asking for the public’s help in locating the suspect.

The victim has been identified as 64-year-old Delbert Ray Collett, a veteran of the U.S. Army and a transient of the L.A. area.

The deadly assault happened on the afternoon of Nov. 7. Deputies responded to the college parking structure located at 640 North Heliotrope Dr. around 2:06 p.m. and found the 64-year-old lying on the ground.

He was suffering from apparent stab wounds in the upper torso area, authorities said. Emergency crews began life-saving measures, but the victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

LASD officials said that Collett had attended classes at LACC in 2014. They are also hoping for the public’s help in locating his next of kin.

The 64-year-old veteran had previous addresses in Alaska, Oklahoma and Montana.

The suspect in the case is described as a Black male, approximately 25-30 years old. He was last seen walking southbound on Heliotrope Drive.

Anyone with information about Collett, the suspect or the incident is asked to call 213-229-1700. Anonymous tips can be submitted to L.A. Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477 or online at lacrimestoppers.org.