A street takeover is seen in the area of Rosecrans and Atlantic avenues in Compton in 2020. (KTLA)

Dozens of people were arrested last weekend after the California Highway Patrol conducted two separate enforcement operations in response to illegal street racing events that had been promoted on social media, authorities announced earlier this week.

The crackdown on illegal racing and sideshows happened on Sept. 8 and 9 in the Compton area, according to a CHP news release.

CHP’s Southern Division Street Racing Enforcement Unit said the results of the operation included:

65 arrests

72 citations issued

40 impounded/stored vehicles

The vast majority of the arrests were for participating in the illegal races and street takeovers, though there were two arrests made for illegal possession of a firearm and another for assault with a deadly weapon with a vehicle on an officer.

Illegal street racing, sideshows and street takeovers continue to be a problem in Southern California. Earlier this week, a white pickup truck sporting a Domino’s delivery sign on top of the roof was among at least three vehicles involved in a street takeover in Sun Valley.

A pickup truck is seen doing doughnuts during a street takeover in Sun Valley on Sept. 11, 2023. (KNN)

In September, one person was arrested, and another is still wanted by police after two Lamborghinis were traveling at a high rate of speed next to each other on a stretch of Jefferson Avenue in Murrieta. One of the drivers lost control of the vehicle and struck a third vehicle traveling in the far-right lane.

A Lamborghini Huracan sits crashed on a road in Murrieta following a crash that began as a street race on Sept. 1, 2023. (Murrieta Police Department)

In May, CHP officers broke up two street racing events on the opening weekend of “Fast X,” the tenth installment of the “Fast and Furious” franchise.

“Street racing, sideshows, and takeovers are dangerous and endanger lives,” CHP said in a statement. “(CHP) is dedicated to protecting the people of California and will continue to proactively enforce violations related to this illegal activity.”