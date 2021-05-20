65-foot dead whale washes up on Bolsa Chica State Beach

Scientists from the Pacific Marine Mammal Center of Laguna Beach take samples and study an endangered fin whale that washed up at Bolsa Chica State Beach on May 20, 2021.(Raul Roa / L.A. Times Community News)

A 65-foot dead whale was found washed up on Bolsa Chica State Beach on Wednesday.

The carcass of the adult female fin whale remained on the beach Thursday near Lifeguard Tower 17. California State Parks representative Kevin Pearsall said Thursday morning that it would likely take at least a couple of days before it is removed from the beach.

“We are going to remove it,” Pearsall said. “We’re not even going to bury it because it’s so big. It will be removed by a designated removal company that takes it to a landfill.”

Pearsall said officials with the U.S. Navy and the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration were headed to Huntington Beach to investigate.

Read the full story on LATimes.com.