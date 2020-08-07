65-year-old man survives after being struck by motorcycle, vehicle in Highland Park-area hit-and-run

A 65-year-old man was severely injured but survived after being struck by a motorcyclist and driver in the Highland Park area who did not stop, and police are offering a $25,000 reward for information leading to arrests.

The crashes occurred about 10 p.m. Monday when the victim was walking in an unmarked crosswalk at York Boulevard and Munson Avenue, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.

The site is right at the border with Eagle Rock.

Before the victim reached the curb, a motorcyclist traveling west on York crashed into the victim, knocking him to the ground, police said in a news release. The motorcyclist did not stop to render aid.

People in the area came to the victim’s aid and called for an ambulance, but he was not moved out of the street, police said.

That’s when a second vehicle came through the area and struck the victim while he was still on the street.

That driver also did not stop to help and continued west on York.

Witnesses got into their vehicle and tried to stop the second driver to no avail.

The victim was eventually taken to a hospital with “non-life threatening severe injuries,” police said.

He is now listed in stable condition.

Detectives obtained video of the motorcycle possibly involved in the first crash. It is described as being green, and the motorcyclist was wearing a green helmet.

Police had no information on the second driver or vehicle.

The reward is being offered to anyone with information that leads to the arrest of the drivers.

The witnesses who chanted after the second vehicle, or anyone else with information, are encouraged to call Detective Juan Campos at 213-833-3713, or the central traffic division watch commander at 213-486-3713.