66-year-old man dies in fire at Hancock Park apartment building: LAFD

Crews respond to the scene of a deadly apartment fire in Hancock Park on March 22, 2021. (KTLA)

A 66-year-old man died after being pulled from an apartment unit that burned in Hancock Park Monday, officials said.

The flames were reported around 4:10 p.m. at an apartment building at 525 N. Sycamore Ave., near the border with the Fairfax district, the Los Angeles Fire Department said in an alert.

The blaze was isolated to one unit on the top floor and took about 15 minutes to extinguish, according to fire officials.

Video from the scene showed dozens of people across the street outside the building, observing as crews used a ladder truck to access the unit involved through a balcony.

Once the flames were out, firefighters found the man in the apartment involved and pulled him out. He was handed over to paramedics, who treated him for severe smoke inhalation while transporting him to a trauma center, LAFD said.

However, the man succumbed to his injuries in the emergency room and was pronounced dead by hospital staff, officials said.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation. Arson detectives were responding to the scene, as is protocol for any fatal fire, LAFD said.

Authorities were not immediately releasing the victim’s name. No further details were available.