67 new COVID-19 cases reported in O.C. as hospitalizations climb

People sit on a hillside overlooking oil pumpjacks at the Huntington Beach Oil Fields amidst the coronavirus pandemic on April 20, 2020 in Huntington Beach, California. (Mario Tama/Getty Images)

Health officials in Orange County reported 67 new cases of coronavirus, and one additional death on Wednesday, as well as its highest tally of hospitalizations.

Countywide, there are 1,753 confirmed cases of COVID-19, with the death toll at 34, the Orange County Health Care Agency reported.

There are 162 coronavirus patients currently in the hospital, 70 of them are being treated in the intensive care unit. The hospitalizations are up from 148 on Tuesday, and 128 the day before that, officials reported.

In a continued effort to slow the COVID-19 spread, on Friday the county’s new face mask rule will go into effect. The rule, voted on by county supervisors on Tuesday, will make in mandatory for all essential workers to wear face masks or coverings while interacting with the public.

Anaheim continues to see the largest number of confirmed coronavirus cases with 230 reported on Wednesday, followed by 184 cases reported in Santa Ana and 153 cases in Huntington Beach.

More than 20,000 people have been tested for COVID-19 in the county. The new O.C. COVID-19 Testing Network, which was announced by health officials Tuesday, is aiming to increase that number by offering tests at different locations to people who have not been able to get a test through their health care provider.

On Wednesday the county’s Social Services Agency announced a dedicated hotline for older adults, and people with disabilities, who are recipients of In-Home Supportive Services and may have urgent food or other essential needs during the coronavirus pandemic. IHSS recipients are encouraged to call at 714- 825-3000 and press option 4.

For appointment information for COVID-19 tests, visit ochealthinfo.com/novelcoronavirus and click on COVID-19 Testing and Screening, or call the HCA’s Health Referral Line at 800-564-8448.