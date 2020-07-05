68-year-old man stabbed to death in El Monte; Suspect sought

An investigation is underway following the fatal stabbing of a 68-year-old man in El Monte early Sunday.

The stabbing was reported at about 12:35 a.m. in the 10000 block of Garvey Avenue, the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department said in a news release. Officers from the El Monte Police Department responded to the scene and found the victim suffering from at least one stab wound.

The victim, who was described as a Hispanic man, was taken to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead, sheriff’s official said.

The suspect, a male Hispanic adult, fled the location.

The investigation was ongoing and no other details were released.

Anyone with information about the stabbing was encouraged to call the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department’s Homicide Bureau at 323-890-5500.