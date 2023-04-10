A 68-year-old woman walking to an Easter Celebration was killed Sunday, along with a motorcyclist suspected of being involved in an illegal street racing stunt that triggered a deadly multi-vehicle crash.

The crash happened around 9:20 a.m. near the intersection of Magnolia and Flower avenues in Fullerton, according to the Fullerton Police Department.

A small memorial sits on Magnolia Avenue where Antonia Mendez Ruiz, who had been walking with her husband, was struck and killed that morning.

Witnesses said an Audi and a motorcycle were speeding, possibly street racing, when they collided with a Toyota minivan making a turn onto Flower Avenue. The motorcyclist was thrown from his bike and suffered serious injuries. He was taken to the hospital where he was later pronounced dead.

The Audi veered off the road and hit Ruiz and a cyclist before crashing into a power pole, overturning and landing in Moses Ortiz’s front yard, severing the homeowner’s gas line.

“Crashed into my tree and then turned over against the wall of the house,” Ortiz told KTLA.

His gas line was still leaking the day after the collision. Ortiz, who has lived in the home for 40 years said that speeding in the area has only gotten worse.

Witnesses told an independent photographer that the motorcyclist and the driver of the Audi were traveling at speeds close to 100 miles per hour before the crash occurred.

Antonia Mendez Ruiz, 68, was killed after being struck by one of the vehicles involved in the April 9, 2023 crash in Fullerton. (KTLA)

A memorial at the crash site in memory of Antonia Mendez Ruiz, killed in a multi-vehicle crash April 9, 2023, in Fullerton. (KTLA)

Two people were killed, including an innocent pedestrian, when a street race ended in a multi-vehicle collision in Fullerton on April 9, 2023 (OC Hawk)

Wreckage of a motorcycle and a minivan seen in Fullerton on April 9, 2023. (OC Hawk)

An Audi sedan that was involved in a multi-vehicle crash in Fullerton on April 9, 2023 is shown on its roof after killing a pedestrian and then crashing into the side of a home. (OC Hawk)

A street sign is seen after it was damaged following a multi-vehicle crash in Fullerton on April 9, 2023 (OC Hawk)

The driver of the minivan, a 74-year-old man, and his passenger, a 15-year-old boy, were both taken to the hospital with minor injuries. The cyclist, a 30-year-old man, was also hospitalized with moderate injuries.

Anyone with information about the deadly crash is urged to contact Fullerton Police Traffic Accident Investigator Manes at 714-738-6815.

Anonymous tips can be submitted through Orange County Crime Stoppers by calling 1-855-847-6227.