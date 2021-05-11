68-year-old woman dies after being stabbed in Redondo Beach; relative sought: Police

Police are seeking the public’s help to locate a 24-year-old man who is suspected of killing a 68-year-old relative in Long Beach early Tuesday.

About 2:30 a.m., officers responded to a report of a family disturbance/fight in the 2000 block of Carnegie Lane, according to a Redondo Beach Police Department news release.

When they arrived at the scene, officers discovered a woman had been stabbed inside the home. She died after being taken to a local hospital.

The victim has been identified as Gloria Pressett.

Investigators have identified a relative, Adrian Gudino of Redondo Beach, as the suspect in her death. They did not say how the two were related.

Gudino had fled the scene on foot prior to officers arriving. Police described him as Hispanic, about 5 feet, 7 inches tall, approximately 130 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes. A photo was not released.

“Adrian Gudino is believed to be armed and dangerous, please do not approach him if seen and call police immediately,” the release stated.

People are asked to call 911 to report any sightings.

No further details were immediately released about the homicide, which remains under investigation.