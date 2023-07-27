Fifth bus carrying migrants from Texas arrives in L.A. on July 22, 2023. (KTLA)

A sixth bus from Texas carrying asylum seekers arrived in Los Angeles Thursday morning, organizers said.

The bus carrying 36 migrants coming from Brownsville, Texas arrived at Union Station around 8:50 a.m., according to the Coalition for Humane Immigrant Rights of Los Angeles.

Thirteen children were among the group who had come from Honduras, Mexico, Peru and Venezuela.

The L.A. Welcomes Collective said the migrants will be taken for wellness checks. They are currently at a church where they are being fed and given presentations, Jorge Mario Cabrera of CHIRLA said.

L.A. Mayor Karen Bass’ office was aware that the bus was heading to the city and officials began preparing for their arrival, spokesman Zach Seidl told KTLA.

The city has partnered with county officials, as well as non-profit leaders to receive and care for the migrants, Seidl added.

The first bus carrying migrants from Texas arrived in Los Angeles on June 14, with four other buses arriving this month alone.

All six buses have arrived from the same Texas border city, officials said.

Team Brownsville, an organization of mostly volunteers, was made aware of five buses were taking off in different directions from the city on Friday. They made 1,300 sandwiches for the migrants, and packed the buses with diapers, wet wipes and hygiene kits for the long trips.

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott has said that small border towns in Texas are “overwhelmed and overrun” by migrants.

“Los Angeles is a major city that migrants seek to go to, particularly now that its city leaders approved its…sanctuary city status,” Abbott said in a June news release.

The busing of migrants started in April 2022 when Governor Abbott directed the Texas Division of Emergency Management to charter buses to transport migrants from Texas to Washington, D.C.

Since then, Abbott has added New York City, Chicago, Philadelphia, Los Angeles and Denver as busing destinations.