7 arrested, 54 cited over illegal street racing activities in San Fernando Valley this weekend

Authorities made multiple arrests and cited dozens of people after responding to 911 calls regarding illegal street racing in the San Fernando Valley over the weekend.

The arrests and citations came after California Highway Patrol and Los Angeles Police Department officers were called out to a series of illegal street takeovers, sideshows and roll races the past few days, according to a Facebook post on page of CHP’s West Valley division.

During the weekend period, they made seven arrests for offenses ranging from DUI, racing, illegal possession of a firearm and impersonating law enforcement, according to officials. Additionally, 54 citations were issued — many for excessive speed of more than 100 mph, CHP says.

Ten vehicles were also impounded and another 20 were inspected.

“We take the growing problem of street racing serious and have units AT THE READY to take action against these drivers whose behavior behind the wheel is making the valley community angry, tired, helpless and fearful for their own safety while on the road,” the Facebook post stated.