The Manhattan Beach Police Department has arrested seven individuals in connection with a smash and grab robbery at Pasha Fine Jewelry in Manhattan Beach on Wednesday evening.

This is the second time that the store has been robbed in the last year. In June 2022, Pasha Fine Jewelry was targeted when as many as ten thieves robbed the business during a brazen midday heist.

Multiple suspects entered the store around 5:50 p.m. Wednesday evening and used hammers to break display cases before fleeing the store with miscellaneous merchandise, according to the Manhattan Beach Police Department.

No shots were fired despite multiple suspects appearing to be armed with handguns. The suspects were able to escape into “awaiting vehicles” and left the scene in an alley.

Approximately two hours later, Manhattan Beach Police Officers attempted to conduct a traffic stop on a vehicle involved in the robbery. The driver failed to yield, and the subsequent pursuit ended in the City of Los Angeles, where five suspects were arrested after jewelry from the robbery was found in the vehicle.

In a separate traffic stop that occurred shortly after the first pursuit ended, two juveniles were taken into custody after jewelry and other stolen items were located in their vehicle.

The Manhattan Beach Police Department SWAT Team served a search warrant in the City of Los Angeles, but results of the warrant have not yet been released.

The suspects apprehended by authorities were identified as:

Alan Daniels, 24, of Los Angeles

Twuan Walker, 19, of Lancaster

Eworth Sutherland, 23, of Los Angeles

Johndean Blocker, 22, of Los Angeles

Jamil Edwards, 23, of Los Angeles

Male juvenile, 17, of Los Angeles

Female juvenile, 17, of Los Angeles

Charges for all of the suspects are currently pending and the investigation remains ongoing.