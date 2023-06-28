Seven people were arrested during a prostitution bust in Pomona on Wednesday.

The sting operation targeted sex purchasers and human trafficking in the area near East Holt Avenue and Indian Hill Boulevard, according to Pomona Police Department.

During the operation, undercover officers posed as sex workers and were “contacted by sex purchasers” in the area, police said.

Six people were taken into custody for the alleged solicitation of prostitution:

-Gregory Lewis Stires, 78, from Ontario

-Huriel Ivan Hernandez, 39, from Abbeville, South Carolina

-Richard Delgado, 53, from Apple Valley

-Manuel Alejandro Rodriguez, 34, from Pomona

-Jaime Sanchez, 59, from Ontario

-Manuel Jesus Zapata-Lopez, 65, from Rialto

The seventh suspect, Bill John Adams, 73, from Covina, was arrested on charges of lewd acts in public, according to arrest documents.

The operation was a joint effort by the Pomona Police Department Special Investigations Unit and the Sexual Exploitation and Trafficking Team.

Investigators believe there may be unidentified victims related to human trafficking and are asking anyone with information to contact Pomona Police at 909-622-1241.

Anonymous tips can be submitted to “Crime Stoppers” at 1-800-222-8477. The public can also contact the National Human Trafficking Hotline at 1-888-373-7888 or via text message to 233733.