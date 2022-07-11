Police respond to a fatal shooting at a 7-Eleven in Brea on July 11, 2022. (KTLA)

A 7-Eleven clerk was fatally shot during a robbery in Brea early Monday and police believe the incident might be tied to a similar crime at another store in La Habra.

The incident was reported about 4:20 a.m. at the store on Lambert Road and North Brea Boulevard, Brea police said.

Responding officers found a male clerk with a gunshot wound who was pronounced dead at the scene.

A preliminary investigation revealed the clerk was killed during a robbery, police said without elaborating.

Police respond to a crime at a 7-Eleven in La Habra on July 11, 2022. (RMG News)

A similar incident occurred at a 7-Eleven in La Habra, and authorities believe the two incidents might be related.

It is unclear, however, what occurred in the La Habra incident.

Los Angeles County Fire Department paramedics responded to the scene at 381 East Whittier Blvd. just before 5 a.m. and one patient was taken to a hospital in unknown condition, officials said.

Both police departments will be holding a news conference at some point Monday morning.