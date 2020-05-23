7-Eleven clerk stabbed after refusing to issue refund for item purchased elsewhere; search underway for suspects

Santa Ana Police are asking for the public’s help finding two people wanted in the stabbing of a 7-Eleven employee who had refused to issue a refund for an item they brought in, authorities said Friday.

The two people, both of whom appeared to be teenage boys, had walked into the store at 2217 E. 17th Street on Sunday and demanded a refund for an item that was not purchased the location, the Santa Ana Police Department said in a news release.

“After the employee did not comply with the suspects’ demands, Suspect #2 handed a knife to Suspect #1 who got into a verbal and physical altercation with the victim,” the department said.

The victim suffered a stab wound to his arm, police said.

Surveillance video released by police shows one of the suspects arguing with the employee before going behind the counter. He’s heard saying “I’m just trying to get my refund” as he appears to be blocking the employee from the counter and examining the cash closed register.

The clerk is heard repeatedly warning the suspect and pointing to the surveillance cameras.

At some point, a customer walks into the store and the clerk asks her to call the police. She exits the store and the suspect quickly approaches the clerk, going off-camera as a struggle is heard, video shows.

The two then left the store, heading south on Tustin Avenue on foot, police said.

One of the suspects was described as being Latino, between 17 and 18 years old, standing about 5 feet 7 inches tall and weighing about 140 pounds. Police said he has a tattoo on the back of his neck.

The other suspect was described as being Latino, between 18 and 20 years old, standing about 5 feet 7 inches tall and weighing about 160 pounds.

Authorities didn’t provide an update on the clerk’s condition, but the injury didn’t appear to be life-threatening.

Anyone with information is asked to call Detective Capacete at 714-245-8506 or email JCapacete@santa-ana.org.

