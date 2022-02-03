7 former Angels players could be called as witnesses during Eric Kay trial

The Los Angeles Angels of Anaheim stand for a moment of silence before they play the Seattle Mariners at Angel Stadium of Anaheim on July 12, 2019. (John McCoy/Getty Images)

Federal prosecutors could call seven former Angels players as witnesses during the trial of the ex-communications director Eric Kay in the fatal overdose of pitcher Tyler Skaggs.

In a witness list filed Thursday in U.S. District Court in Fort Worth, Texas, prosecutors listed ex-Angels Cam Bedrosian, C.J. Cron, Matt Harvey, Andrew Heaney, Mike Morin, Blake Parker and Garrett Richards among 77 potential witnesses.

The document provides a brief overview about the testimony of each witness, though such lists usually include many witnesses who never take the stand. The entry for Harvey, who pitched 12 games for the Angels in 2019 before being released, is typical: “Interactions with [Skaggs] and interactions with Eric Kay. Will testify that Eric Kay provided drugs believed to be oxycodone to [Skaggs] and others; knowledge of [Skaggs] oxycodone use; lingo used when referring to oxycodone pills; and communications with Eric Kay about oxycodone.”

Several current and former Angels front-office employees are on the list, too. They include former vice president of communications Tim Mead, traveling secretary Tom Taylor and communications director Adam Chodzko.

Raad the full story on LATimes.com.