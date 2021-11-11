7 high school students arrested in string of on-campus assaults at Santa Barbara County school

Seven high school students were arrested in connection with a string of on-campus assaults in Santa Barbara County, officials said Wednesday.

The assaults happened on the San Marcos High School campus, where administrators told a school resource deputy about videos showing the assaults on their campus, according to a Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Office news release.

The deputy found out that a student had been seriously injured in “a series of attacks by numerous students,” officials said, adding that they can’t release further details on the assaults.

No information on the child’s age or condition were available Thursday.

On Wednesday, sheriff’s deputies arrested seven boys for felony charges, including assault with force likely to cause great bodily injury, and conspiracy.

One of the juveniles was released to his guardians, and the other six were taken to the Santa Maria Juvenile Hall for booking.

San Marcos High School principal Kip Glazer released a statement to KEYT saying that multiple students had targeted and physically assaulted one individual student, and that it was isolated to the students involved.

“We are working closely with District leadership and law enforcement to investigate the situation fully, so that staff can respond appropriately and provide support to all involved students as needed,” Glazer said.

This investigation remains ongoing and no further details were available.

Anyone with further information is asked to contact the Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigations Bureau at 805-681-4150. Those who wish to remain anonymous can call the tip line at 805-681-4171.