7 hospitalized, including 5 children, after multi-vehicle crash in South L.A.

Seven people were taken to the hospital after a multi-vehicle collision in South Los Angeles Wednesday, officials said.

Fire officials responded to the crash just after 8 p.m. on the southbound 110 Freeway, near West Adams Boulevard, according to the Los Angeles Fire Department and California Highway Patrol.

Of the seven people taken to the hospital, four people were transported in critical condition, including a 27-year-old woman, a 6 year-old girl, a 3-year-old girl and an 8-month-old girl, officials said.

The other three people sustained non-life threatening injuries, including a 34-year-old woman, a 10-year-old girl and an 11-month-old girl, officials said.

Two additional patients were evaluated at the scene and declined hospital transport.

Traffic on the southbound 110 Freeway was impacted.

No further details were immediately available.