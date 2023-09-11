Police are searching for a felony hit-and-run driver who is believed to be armed and dangerous after a multi-vehicle crash Monday in Baldwin Hills that injured at least seven people.

The incident occurred in the 3500 block of Potomac Avenue, near Obama Boulevard, just after 4 p.m.

Officers with the Los Angeles Police Department were in a foot pursuit with the felony hit-and-run suspect, who is described as a Black male, approximately 25-35 years old, with a heavy build and dreadlocks. The man was last seen wearing a white shirt, light colored jeans and should be considered armed and dangerous, LAPD told KTLA.

A police perimeter has been set up in the area while the search continues.

Another person has been taken into custody, though police said it is currently unclear how that person was involved in the incident.

First responders on the scene of a multi-car crash in Baldwin Hills on Sept. 11, 2023. (KTLA)

It’s unclear exactly what led up to the crash, but aerial footage from Sky5 showed four vehicles involved in the collision, including one vehicle that was overturned in the front yard of a nearby home. All four vehicles had significant damage.

Medical personnel with the Los Angeles Fire Department responded to the scene and took seven people to the hospital in unknown conditions.