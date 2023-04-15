A multi-vehicle crash in Pacific Palisades left seven people hospitalized on April 15, 2023. (KTLA)

A multi-vehicle crash in Pacific Palisades left seven people injured on Saturday night.

Emergency crews responded to the 148000 block of West Pacific Coast Highway a little before 9 p.m., according to the Los Angeles Fire Department.

At least five vehicles were involved in the collision, leaving seven people injured, officials said. Two people were transported to the hospital in critical condition.

Multiple vehicles were seen completely destroyed with a ton of debris strewn across the highway. Traffic in the area was seen backed up down the narrow road.

Details remain limited and it’s unclear what caused the collision, authorities said.

The victims’ identities have not been released as the investigation remains ongoing.

This story will be updated when more information is available.