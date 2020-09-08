7 killed in shooting at illegal marijuana grow operation in Riverside County, Sheriff’s Dept. says

A search is underway for whoever is responsible for the shooting deaths of seven people at a suspected illegal marijuana growing operation in the unincorporated Aguanga area.

Deputies responded to an assault with a deadly weapon call in the 45000 block of Highway 371 just after 12:30 a.m. Monday, the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department stated in a news release.

A woman suffering from multiple gunshot wounds was found at the location and transported by paramedics to a local hospital for treatment, according to the news release.

The woman was later pronounced dead at the hospital.

A search of the property revealed six additional victims, all suffering from gunshot wounds. All six of those victims also died from their wounds, according to the news release.

Investigators say evidence at the location indicated it was being used as an illegal marijuana growing facility.

More than 1,000 pounds of marijuana and several hundred marijuana plants were found at the location.

It was unclear if more than one gunman was involved in the incident and no suspects are in custody, according to the Sheriff’s Department.

The shooting appears to have been an isolated incident. Investigators do not believe there is threat to the general public.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Sheriff’s Department at 951-955-2777.

Aguanga is located about 20 miles east of Temecula.