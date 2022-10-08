Those heading to downtown Los Angeles on Sunday should plan ahead as seven miles of roads will be shut down to traffic on Sunday, Oct. 9.

The closures mark the return of CicLAvia, a free open streets program that will remove cars from roads and allow “individuals and families to explore by foot, bike, and other forms of non-motorized transport.”

The event will take place from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Free activities will include live music, art installations, children’s activities, pop-up shops and more. Folks can enjoy the blocked streets however they’d like, including jogging, biking, skating, running, walking, skateboarding or just spectating.

Things to know:

The event is free and open to everyone.

CicLAvia is not a race. You can begin and end wherever you’d like along the route.

Restrooms, free water, first aid, bike parking is available throughout the route.

Free pedicab rides are located at each hub’s information booth and will travel between hubs.

The event will take place rain or shine.

Use ParkMe to find a lot along the route. Several pay lots are located near each of the event’s hubs.

On Sunday, the following streets will be closed to car traffic. Parking will not be allowed on these streets beginning 1 a.m. on Sunday:

Map of Downtown L.A. streets closed to vehicles for CicLAvia on October 9, 2022. (CicLAvia)

The following freeway off-ramps will be closed from 6 a.m. to approximately 6 p.m. on Sunday:

Southbound 101 Freeway, Broadway Ramp – Full Closure

Northbound 101 Freeway, Echo Park Ave – No Left Turn

Sites to see along the route:

Grand Park

Los Angeles City Hall

Echo Park Lake

Broadway District

Grand Central Market

Walt Disney Concert Hall

The Broad

Chinatown

6th Street Bridge

Mariachi Plaza

And more

Only “people-powered vehicles are allowed, with exceptions for persons with disabilities,” organizers say. “That means we do not allow electric scooters, skateboards, hoverboards, unicycles, motorcycles and other non-people-powered vehicles, but we do allow motorized wheelchairs and related vehicles for people with disabilities.”

For e-bikes:

Class 1 e-bike pedal-assist allowed

Class 2 e-bikes allowed when throttle is powered off

Class 3 e-bikes allowed when pedal-assist is powered off