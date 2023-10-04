Seven people have been hospitalized, including three children, following a multi-vehicle crash in South Los Angeles Wednesday.

The crash was reported just after 1 p.m. at Broadway and West 81st Street and involved three vehicles, according to the Los Angeles Fire Department.

Three victims, a 40-year-old man, a 36-year-old woman and a 28-year-old man, were rushed to a hospital in critical condition.

The three children, all girls, were hospitalized in fair condition, LAFD said. They are five years old, four years old, and five months old.

The seventh victim, a 24-year-old woman, was also listed in stable condition, LAFD said.

The cause of the accident is under investigation.

Stay with KTLA for updates on this developing story.