Crews with OCFA use hydraulic rescue tool for extrication after two-car collision on Oct. 30, 2022 (OCFA)

Seven people were injured Sunday evening in a two-car collision at the intersection of Modjeska and Irvine Boulevard in Irvine.

Crews had to use a hydraulic rescue tool on one of the vehicles for extrication, the Orange County Fire Authority tweeted.

At least five of the patients were transported to the hospital in unknown condition.

The cause of the accident is under investigation by the Irvine Police Department.