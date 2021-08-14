7 people injured in multi-vehicle crash in Lake Balboa

Local news

A multi-vehicle crash in Lake Balboa left seven people injured on Saturday, according to the Los Angeles Fire Department.

The crash occurred at around 9:48 a.m. near West Roscoe Boulevard.

Two people were rushed to the hospital with life-threatening injuries and remain in critical condition as of Saturday night, officials said.

Five others were transported to the hospital non-life-threatening injuries.

It was unclear how many vehicles were involved in the crash or what had caused it.

No further details were available.

