7-year-old girl shot, wounded in Willowbrook

A 7-year-old girl was wounded in a shooting in Willowbrook Tuesday night, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Office.
The girl, whose identity was not released, was struck in the foot by a gunshot at 8:45 p.m. in the 1300 block of East Imperial Highway.
Sheriff’s deputies took the girl to a local hospital. Her condition is unknown.
Footage from Sky5 shows that the Sheriff’s Department has taped off a Chevron and is investigating a dark-colored car at the gas station.
