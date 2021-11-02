7-year-old girl shot, wounded in Willowbrook

After a girl was shot in Willowbrook on Nov. 2, 2021, sheriff’s deputies taped off a Chevron gas station and investigated a car there. (KTLA)

A 7-year-old girl was wounded in a shooting in Willowbrook Tuesday night, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Office.

The girl, whose identity was not released, was struck in the foot by a gunshot at 8:45 p.m. in the 1300 block of East Imperial Highway.

Sheriff’s deputies took the girl to a local hospital. Her condition is unknown.

Footage from Sky5 shows that the Sheriff’s Department has taped off a Chevron and is investigating a dark-colored car at the gas station.

Check back for updates to this developing story.