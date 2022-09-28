At Pico Canyon Park in Stevenson Ranch Wednesday, a new sign informed people that the park was closed until further notice because of Monday’s mountain lion attack on a 7-year-old boy.

Knightley Quintos, 7, was back at the hospital Wednesday night, receiving treatment for possible exposure to rabies after being bitten by mountain lion on Sept. 26, 2022, in Pico Canyon Park.

The victim, young Knightley Quintos, was back at the hospital Wednesday being treated for possible rabies exposure.

Authorities said the “aggressive mountain lion” attacked the 7-year-old while he was visiting the 21-acre park with his father.

It was just after sunset Monday when the big cat pounced on him.

“Bit him in the buttocks. The father was not far behind. He heard his son scream out and ran to his aid,” Capt. Patrick Foy, a spokesperson for the California Department of Fish and Wildlife, told KTLA.

After the cougar let go of Quintos and ran off into the brush, the 7-year-old’s father called 911 and rushed his son to the hospital.

California Fish and Wildlife takes the lead in investigating these types of incidents, attacks involving mountain lions, bears and coyotes.

Officials collect DNA samples from the victim’s injuries to be compared later with samples from a captured animal.

KTLA learned that the first part of that analysis, samples taken from Quintos’ pants, confirm he was bitten by a mountain lion.

Meanwhile, wildlife officers have descended on the area, searching for the aggressive cougar, which so far remains elusive.

“We have a trap set with a deer placed inside the trap and we hoped that would lure the lion into the trap to eat the deer, the door closes behind the lion and we have ourselves, you know, a caught, live lion,” Foy said.

Quintos’ father said he did not notice a tracking collar on the big cat.

At a nearby elementary school, parents are high alert after being notified of the incident by the Newhall School District.

While attacks by mountain lions are rare, the animals have killed three people in California in the past 40 years.

Wildlife experts say mountain lions typically pose little threat to humans and generally avoid any human interaction.

They offer the following tips if you encounter one:

Do not hike, bike, or jog alone and avoid doing so at dawn, dusk or nighttime.

Stay alert on trails.

Keep a close watch on small children and off leash pets.

Never approach a mountain lion. Give them an escape route.

Do not run if you spot a mountain lion.

Stay calm and do not turn your back.

Face the animal, make loud noises and try to look bigger.

Do not crouch down or bend over.

Anyone who spots a mountain lion is asked to immediately call 911.