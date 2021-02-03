70 roosters seized, several people detained during illegal cockfighting investigation in Llano: LASD

Dozens of roosters were confiscated during an investigation into illegal cockfighting in Llano, the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department said Wednesday.

The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s released this photo of some of the birds found on the Llano property.

The seizure took place after deputies served a search warrant on the property in the 23000 block of Fort Tejon around 9 a.m., according to a sheriff’s news release.

The warrant was related to an animal cruelty investigation involving the possession of game fowl for fighting, officials said.

Deputies seized about 70 cockfighting roosters on the property and detained several residents during the operation.

“Investigators are in the process of determining whether or not additional crimes are involved,” the release read.

Animal care officers, meanwhile, are inspecting and documenting the birds.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to email Sgt. Robert Hill at rchill@lasd.org. Those who wish to leave a tip anonymously can do so by dialing 800-222-8477 or visiting the website lacrimestoppers.org.