A man from Marina del Ray was arrested after allegedly obtaining $3 million in COVID-19 era business loans fraudulently, the U.S. Attorney’s Office announced. Investigators working on the case discovered that he secured loans for shell companies, not active business establishments.

Mark Farag Shehata, 70, was arrested on Monday by federal agents in relation to the federal grand jury indictment. Shehata was arraigned in a U.S. District Court in downtown Los Angeles late Monday afternoon and plead not guilty to seven counts of wire fraud, officials said.

Shehata, who is also known as “Samy Farag,” “Mark Farag,” and “Mark Fshehata,” is set to appear in court again on July 24. His bail is set at $500,000.

According to the federal grand jury indictment, Shehata had four registered limited liability companies, or LLCs, and allegedly submitted at least seven fraudulent loan applications under the Paycheck Protection Program.

The program, approved by Congress during the height of the pandemic, was designed to be used by “recipients to pay only certain authorized business expenses, such as payroll, mortgage interest, lease, and utilities,” a news release said.

From May 2020 until May 2021, Shehata received a little more than $3 million from the program and allegedly didn’t use any funds for business matters.

Investigators didn’t specify what the funds were used for.

If convicted, Shehata would face “a statutory maximum sentence of 20 years in federal prison for each count,” according to a news release.