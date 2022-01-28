70-year-old man fatally struck in Inglewood-area hit-and-run crash

A 70-year-old man was fatally struck by a hit-and-run driver while crossing a street in the Inglewood area Thursday night, police said.

The crash occurred about 9:35 p.m. as the victim was crossing the street at a marked crosswalk at Manchester and Van Ness avenues, according to the Los Angeles Police Department. The location is at the border with the city of Inglewood, and the crash is being investigated by the LAPD.

A vehicle heading east on Manchester turned left onto Van Ness and crashed into the victim, causing him to hit the roadway.

The driver continued north on Van Ness without stopping to help the victim, police said.

Los Angeles Fire Department paramedics pronounced the unidentified victim dead at the scene.

Police have no description of the driver, but the vehicle was described as a dark-colored, early-model truck with tinted windows.

A reward of up to $50,000 is being offered to community members who provide information leading to the driver’s identity, arrest and conviction.

Anyone with information can call Officer Lopez Del Haro or Detective Flanery at 323- 421-2500.