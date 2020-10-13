70-year-old Norwalk man calls mail carrier a ‘real hero’ for rescuing him during chainsaw mishap

Authorities in Los Angeles County say a mail carrier came to the rescue of a 70-year-old man who accidentally cut his own arm with a chainsaw while repairing a roof.
U.S. Postal Service mail carrier Fernando Garcia was wrapping up his shift in Norwalk when he heard a loud scream from a nearby house and rushed to help.
Garcia said he found Miguel Cabral with a cut to the arm and used his belt as a tourniquet.
He stayed with him until an ambulance arrived.
Cabral said he told Garcia thank you “a million times” and that he is the “real hero.”