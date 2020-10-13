70-year-old Norwalk man calls mail carrier a ‘real hero’ for rescuing him during chainsaw mishap

Local news

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Authorities in Los Angeles County say a mail carrier came to the rescue of a 70-year-old man who accidentally cut his own arm with a chainsaw while repairing a roof.

U.S. Postal Service mail carrier Fernando Garcia was wrapping up his shift in Norwalk when he heard a loud scream from a nearby house and rushed to help.

Garcia said he found Miguel Cabral with a cut to the arm and used his belt as a tourniquet.

He stayed with him until an ambulance arrived.

Cabral said he told Garcia thank you “a million times” and that he is the “real hero.”

Most Popular

Latest News

More News

KTLA on Instagram

Instagram

KTLA on Facebook

KTLA on Twitter