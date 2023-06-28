Abimael Hernandez Saldana, 70, of Coronita, faces several counts of lewd and lascivious acts with a minor. (RCSD)

A 70-year-old man has been arrested on charges of sexual assault of a minor in the unincorporated area of Coronita, authorities announced on Wednesday.

In April, the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department was alerted to an alleged sexual assault in the 1900 block of Pine Crest Drive by law enforcement officials in Florida.

“The victim stated that she had been sexually assaulted multiple times by family members while she slept,” a RCSD news release stated.

Investigators were then able to locate additional victims who were sexually assaulted under similar circumstances between the years of 1980 and 2019 by a suspect identified as Abimael Hernandez Saldana, a resident of Coronita.

The 70-year-old was arrested and booked into the Robert Presley Detention Center where he was charged with multiple counts of lewd and lascivious acts with a minor.

Anyone with information on this case is urged to contact Investigator Hardin at the Lake Matthews Station by calling 951-272-5600.