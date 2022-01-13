70-year-old woman arrested in man’s cold case killing from 1993 in Twin Peaks

Caution tape is seen in a file photo. (Credit: Getty Images)

A 70-year-old woman has been arrested in connection with a cold case killing from 1993 in Twin Peaks, authorities announced Thursday.

The killing happened on Feb. 27, 1993, when deputies in Twin Peaks found then-35-year-old Rick Hafty with a gunshot inside a home, according to the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department.

The victim was taken to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead from the gunshot wound.

Homicide investigators responded to the home and conducted an investigation, exhausting all leads.

The case went cold until June 2021, when investigators from the Sheriff’s Cold Case Homicide Team reopened the investigation.

Since then, investigators have been interviewing people and reexamining the evidence from the scene.

They ended up identifying Diane Cook, 70, of Twin Peaks as a suspect in Hafty’s killing, the Sheriff’s Department said.

She was arrested on Wednesday on suspicion of murder and booked on $1 million bail.

Anyone with information regarding this investigation is asked to contact Detective Eric Ogaz or Sgt. Justin Giles at 909-387-3589.