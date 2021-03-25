70-year-old woman bludgeoned to death in Baldwin Park; suspect in custody after hourslong standoff

A man suspected of bludgeoning a 70-year-old woman to death and injuring two others was taken into custody Thursday following an hourslong standoff as he barricaded himself in his Baldwin Park home, officials said.

Baldwin Park police first responded to the the 3000 block of Mangum Street around 9:40 p.m.Wednesday after getting a call about a man attacking someone with a stick during a family disturbance.

They arrived to find three victims outside a home, including the woman who was unresponsive in the yard and was later pronounced dead at the scene. Another woman and a man were taken to a hospital for treatment then released, the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department said in a news release.

Responding officers first saw the suspected attacker, a 27-year-old man, in the driveway but he barricaded himself inside a rear residence on the property, where he lives, sheriff’s homicide bureau Lt. Derrick Alfred said.

Crisis negotiators and a Sheriff’s Department tactical team were brought to the scene, and a standoff ensued for hours.

The chaos unfolded when the suspect started vandalizing the property, breaking windows inside the house, which belongs to his mother, the lieutenant said.

The mother, her 70-year-old longtime friend and other family members came over and tried to intercede and find out what was happening, he said.

“He went off. He started attacking them with a stick — maybe a hammer but we’re still trying to determine that,” Alfred said. “Multiple people were struck by him, and then eventually he got ahold of our 70-year-old victim, and appears to have bludgeoned her to death in the front yard of the house.”

Law enforcement swarmed the neighborhood, with deputies in tactical gear and an armored vehicle responding to the scene.

“A special tactics team negotiated with him and then eventually introduced tear gas into the residence, and he was taken into custody with the assistance of the canine unit,” Alfred said.

The man was first taken to a nearby hospital for treatment for dog bites, and was later discharged and transported to the Baldwin Park Police Department for booking. Officials did not release the man’s name.

The Sheriff’s Department also did not name the woman killed, and no further details were immediately available.