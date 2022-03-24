The Highland Police Department is looking for three robbers who held a 71-year-old man at gunpoint and stole his wallet as he walked through his neighborhood, police said.

The robbery happened at about noon on Wednesday near the intersection of Ninth Street and Victoria Avenue, police said.

Police believe the robbers are all men in their 20s. One was wearing black sweatpants, a hoodie and white Nikes. Another wore a red hoodie and red and black shoes, while the third wore all black clothes, including an Adidas hoodie.

The victim was unhurt in the robbery.

The Highland Police Department released these photos of the three suspects in a March 23, 2022, armed robbery.

Shelby Nelson reports for the KTLA 5 News on March 24, 2022.