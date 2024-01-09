71-year-old serial bank robber arrested in Los Angeles

A 71-year-old serial bank robber has been arrested after his latest heist, stealing more than $60,000 from a bank in Los Angeles County last month, authorities announced Tuesday.

On Dec. 21, Bruce Edward Bell, who has four prior bank robbery convictions and has spent over 40 years in the Federal Department of Corrections, robbed a bank in the 8000 block of Vineland Avenue in Sun Valley.

“During this incident, Bell entered the location, grabbed an employee and pointed a firearm,” a new release from the Los Angeles Police Department stated. “Bell forced the employee to walk over to an access-restricted door. Bell demanded entry into the secure area and stated he would otherwise shoot the employee.”

After gaining access to the secure area, the 71-year-old ordered another employee to fill a bag with cash.

He fled the scene with $64,000 in cash.

Witnesses who saw Bell flee in a silver 2002 Volvo sedan called 911. Officers from LAPD’s Foothill Division spotted his vehicle and made a high-risk traffic stop resulting in his arrest, the recovery of the cash and a black replica firearm, police said.

Bruce Edward Bell, 71, caught on security cameras robbing a bank in Sun Valley on Dec. 21, 2023. (LAPD)

Bruce Edward Bell, 71. (LAPD)

The 71-year-old was booked into the LAPD jail facility.

Bell, who was let out of prison in July 2021, was on supervised release at the time of the incident. Investigators believe he may have robbed other victims who have yet to be identified.

Anyone who believes they may have been a victim of Edward or has information about this incident is encouraged to contact LAPD Detectives Mrakich and Delph at 213-486-6840.

Anonymous tips can be made through L.A. Regional Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477 or online at L.A. Crime Stoppers.