A 71-year-old substitute teacher is under investigation after allegations that she assaulted a high school student earlier this week, authorities announced Monday.

Deputies with the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department responded to Yucca Valley High School, located at 7600 Sage Ave., at around 8:30 a.m. Dec. 4 on reports “of an assault on a student by a staff member,” according to a news release from the sheriff’s department.

It is unclear what led up to the alleged confrontation or exactly what happened, but the staff member, identified as Twentynine Palms resident Alice Barbee, was separated from the student, who was not injured during the incident, authorities said.

School officials and deputies with the Morongo Basin Sheriff’s Department launched an investigation into the allegations.

The 71-year-old substitute teacher was placed on administrative leave by officials with the Morongo Unified School District at the conclusion of their investigation.

Deputies conducting the criminal investigation forwarded their report to the San Bernardino County District Attorney’s Office for review and the potential charges for child endangerment.

No arrests were made in connection with the allegations.

Anyone with information related to this investigation is asked to contact Deputy Joshua Merrell with the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department at 760-366-4175. Anonymous tips can be made through the WeTips Hotline at 800-78-CRIME or online at WeTip.