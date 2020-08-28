72-year-old man arrested in deadly Westlake hit-and-run crash: LAPD

Los Angeles Police released this image of a white truck believed to be involved in a fatal hit-and-run crash in the Westlake neighborhood.

A 72-year-old man has been arrested in connection with a deadly hit-and-run this week in Westlake, investigators said Friday.

Ramiro Vincente Torres of Los Angeles was taken into custody around 9 p.m. Thursday, after he’s alleged to have fatally struck a woman earlier that morning on Wilshire Boulevard near Alvarado Street, the L.A. Police Department said in a news release.

The woman was crossing the boulevard around 4:30 a.m. when the driver identified as Torres hit her while headed east in a white pickup, officials said.

The truck possibly had a green light as it went through the intersection, but the driver did not stop to render aid after hitting the pedestrian, according to detectives.

Officials have yet to publicly identify the victim, but police say she appeared to be 35 to 40 years old. Authorities believe she was living on the streets.

LAPD released surveillance images of the pickup later Thursday in hopes of tracking down its driver.

Detectives did not say what sort of information led them to determine Torres was the driver, but he was arrested within 17 hours of the crash.

The 72-year-old was booked on $50,000 bail on suspicion of felony hit-and-run, police said.

No further details were available.