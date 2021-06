Crews were working to contain flames that broke out along the 73 Freeway in Laguna Beach Wednesday afternoon, prompting the toll road to close in both directions.

The fire was under control after sparking around 3:30 p.m. and burning about 5 acres, but the freeway would be closed for an indefinite amount of time while the scene is mopped up, officials said.

Chip Yost reports for the KTLA 5 News at 6 on June 16, 2021.