7,375-acre Bond Fire in Orange County now 50% contained

Firefighters gained the upper hand overnight against the wind-driven brush fire in the Silverado Canyon area of Orange County that has scorched 7,375 acres.

The brush fire began late Wednesday night as a house fire in the 29000 block of Silverado Canyon Drive that spread rapidly, consuming thousands of acres as erratic, gusty winds fanned the flames. By Sunday, the blazed was 50% contained.

While crews were continuing to look for and mop up hot spots, the Orange County Fire Authority said at least 28 structures were destroyed and another 19 were damaged by the blaze.

More than 1,500 firefighters were assigned to the blaze, and officials warned that there was still a potential in many areas for dry, windy conditions to spread the fire and threaten adjacent communities.

The Williams Canyon community, home to approximately two dozen residents, has lost a quarter of their homes, according to a GoFundMe page created to help the residents in the area raise funds for stabilizing their housing needs.

Evacuation orders were lifted Sunday afternoon, but residents in the Blackstar Canyon, Baker Canyon, Silverado Canyon, Modjeska Canyon and Williams Canyon areas were told to prepare in case conditions change and they have to flee.

Officials also lifted most warnings in the city of Lake Forest, but residents in the Portola Hills area remain under the warning.

Two U.S. Forest Service firefighters hurt while battling the blaze have been released from the hospital, and no further injuries have been reported, officials said.

In L.A. and Ventura counties, widespread critical fire weather conditions are expected to kick up Sunday night, continuing through Tuesday, according to the National Weather Service. A red flag warning will be in effect for much of the region from 4 a.m. Monday through 10 p.m. Tuesday due to the high winds and low humidity.

Winds were also expected to pick up again Monday in the inland Orange County area, with gusts up to 45 mph.