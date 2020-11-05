74-year-old man dies weeks after being struck by hit-and-run driver in Long Beach

The 1900 block of Martin Luther King Jr. Avenue in Long Beach is shown in a Street View image from Google Maps.

A man who was struck in a hit-and-run crash in Long Beach in August died from his injuries weeks later, police announced Thursday.

The crash occurred about 3:10 p.m. Aug. 23, in the parking lot along the 1990 block of Martin Luther King Jr. Avenue, the Long Beach Police Department said in a news release.

Leonard Smith, of Long Beach, had been struck by a vehicle that left the scene, but the motorist returned shortly after police arrived.

The victim was taken to a hospital with injuries to his lower torso that did not appear to be life-threatening at the time, police said.

He remained hospitalized, and on Sept. 6, police were notified that Smith had died. A month later, coroner’s officials determined that his death was related to the injuries he suffered in the crash.

The driver was described as a 30-year-old man from Lancaster who was driving a 2000 Cadillac SUV.

It is unclear whether or not the driver will face charges in the crash, but police do not believe drugs, alcohol, nor distracted driving were factors.

