75 stolen rims recovered in Irwindale; 2 men arrested: Police

Irwindale police released this image of the truck packed with alleged stolen rims.

Authorities recovered dozens of stolen rims after responding to a report of a suspicious vehicle in Irwindale, resulting in the arrest of two men, police announced Monday.

Officers were dispatched to the 5300 block of Irwindale Avenue on Friday morning to check out the vehicle, which was parked near a closed business, the Irwindale Police Department said in a Facebook post.

They arrived to find two people packing the rims into a truck, authorities said.

Police determined that approximately 75 rims — valued at more than $1,650 — had been stolen, the post stated. Officers seized the items and returned them to their owner.

Both men were arrested on suspicion of grand theft and possession of counterfeit currency. They have been identified by police as Jeffrey Charles Hamlin, 47, of Ontario, and Rogelio Rodriguez Jr., 43, of Baldwin Park.

Both men also had active arrest warrants out from other agencies, the department added.

No further information was released.